(Video) “This is my best goal” – Fabinho reveals what the best goal he’s ever scored was

Prior to this season, Fabinho hadn’t scored too many goals for the Reds but he does have a selection of brilliant finishes for us.

Speaking with the Emirates FA Cup, our No.3 was asked a host of questions about his life ahead of Saturday’s final and one of them was: ‘What’s the best goal you’ve ever scored?’.

In answer to the question, the 28-year-old said: “The goal against Man City in the Premier League. Outside of the box, a nice shot and this is my best goal”.

In terms of importance, it’s right up there with his semi-final goal against Villarreal and ultimately helped us win the Premier League title that campaign.

To be able to combine a vital goal with a great finish, it’s easy to see why the Brazilian had it as his stand out number one.

If he continues this rich vein of scoring form into next season though, our midfielder will have plenty of new contenders next year.

You can watch Fabinho’s comments on his favourite goal (at 0:15) via @EmiratesFACup on Twitter:

