(Video) “We are a family” – Kostas Tsimikas on the fighting spirit within the Liverpool squad ahead of the FA Cup final

Kostas Tsimikas will be hoping to add to his Carabao Cup winner’s medal by helping his side in the FA Cup final.

Speaking with the Emirates FA Cup ahead of the final, the 26-year-old said: “Of course, we’ve had tough challenges but I think everybody saw what a team we have.

“We are a family and everybody fights for each other, we’ve seen it a lot of times and we will see it in our next games.

“We go for every game, every game has been tough and had tough periods but we never gave up and we continue our hard work”.

Liverpool are four games from the end of the season and the chance for our second piece of silverware comes in our next match against Chelsea.

We will need to fight in every remaining fixture and hope that we can win as much silverware as possible, one thing that we know for certain though is that Jurgen Klopp’s team are ready for a fight.

