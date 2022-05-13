(Video) “You see it permanently on his arms” – Joel Matip on which of his teammates spends the most time in the gym

All the Liverpool players are required to spend time in the gym but Joel Matip was asked to reveal which player puts the extra hours in.

Speaking with the Emirates FA Cup, our No.32 was asked a host of questions about his Liverpool teammates ahead of Saturday’s final and one of them was: ‘Who spends the most time in the gym?’.

In answer to the question, the 30-year-old said: “This will be probably Joe [Gomez], you see it permanently on his arms. He keeps an eye always on his fitness”.

It says a lot about the character of Joe Gomez that, even during a season where he hasn’t been handed too much game time, he’s still willing to put the hard work in off the field.

This summer may be a bit of a crossroads for our No.12 and he will either decide to stay and fight for a place, or transfer elsewhere.

Whatever does happen though, it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp has a very talented defender and committed trainer in his squad.

You can watch the video of Matip on Gomez (at 0:22) via @EmiratesFACup on Twitter:

Joël Matip reveals all about his @LFC teammates ahead of Saturday's #EmiratesFACup Final 🔴 pic.twitter.com/YE4gDJpq3R — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 11, 2022

