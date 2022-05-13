‘We are here in the Final!’ – Jurgen Klopp on reaching the FA Cup final and the importance of the competition to him

Despite all the success during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at Liverpool, this is his first FA Cup final and the only major trophy he’s yet to win.

Speaking with the FA website ahead of the final, the 54-year-old wrote: ‘I absolutely love this competition. I recognise its importance in our club’s own history and how much it means to our supporters.

‘And at the beginning of the season, I’m desperate for us to give all we have to try and be in the Final come May, with a chance of winning it.

‘This season, we have achieved the first part of that aim. We are here in the Final! Really cool. Finals are great.

‘I can’t imagine any team looking forward to facing this Liverpool side at the moment. That’s what we strive for. To be the team no one wants to come up against.

‘Liverpool supporters make occasions like this their own. I love it so much. Because the one thing none of us can guarantee on a day like today is the result. We all know in a game like this each outcome is possible’.

It’s great to see the boss’ excitement for the match and we can only hope that the day ends with another piece of silverware.

Facing Chelsea won’t be an easy task and the German will hope that the absence of Fabinho won’t affect his team too much.

Let’s hope we’re making some changes to the Champions Wall following our third trip to Wembley this season.

