Ex-Chelsea star Fabregas shares one-word reaction to jaw-dropping first-half moment from 23-year-old Liverpool star

Cesc Fabregas was evidently somewhat impressed by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s early moment of innovation during Liverpool’s FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea.

The Spaniard tweeted ‘TAA’ and a surprised emoji after the fullback found the run of Luis Diaz with a remarkable first-time pass.

TAA 🫣 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 14, 2022

Edouard Mendy was on hand to snuff out the danger posed by the marauding Colombian international, though it’s an early warning the Blues will no doubt keep in mind.

With our Colombian international providing to perhaps be our biggest threat on the pitch thus far, the combination between our No.23 and Trent could prove to be pivotal in breaking past Chelsea’s compact backline.

Given how Mo Salah’s injury deflated us after the first half hour of action, we’ll need the 23-year-old at his absolute best again in the next 45 minutes to help Liverpool get back on top of their London-based opponents early on once more.

