How Lucas Leiva reacted to Kostas Tsimikas’ winning penalty in FA Cup final

Lucas Leiva shared a message for Kostas Tsimikas online after the Greek international fired in the winning penalty for Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

The Brazilian tweeted the message, ‘making the number 21 proud laaaaaaaa’, as the former Olympiakos man held his nerve to take advantage of Mason Mount’s missed spot-kick.

Making the number 21 proud laaaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/OzKB9wRZqZ — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) May 14, 2022

After a somewhat disappointing opening campaign for the Merseysiders, the No.21 has come on leaps and bounds for the club.

Tsimikas’ latest contribution is one that is sure to seal him a spot in the club’s rich folklore, with the fullback increasingly becoming something of a cult hero figure at Anfield.

With the mood having somewhat shifted in the Liverpool camp after our disappointing draw to Tottenham at the prior weekend, there’s no telling the significance of this latest cup victory in our quest for quadruple glory.

Whatever happens, it has to be emphasised, once again, just how critically important our backup options in the squad have been in enabling us to challenge properly on all fronts this term.

