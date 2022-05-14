Liverpool handed huge Salah contract boost as negotiating position weakens – Football Insider

Liverpool could yet see a breakthrough in talks with Mo Salah over his future at the club, with his post-AFCON form potentially contributing to a meeting of minds between negotiators and the Egyptian’s entourage.

The former Roma hitman is said to be willing to compromise on his monetary demands, with Football Insider claiming that the Merseysiders are prepared to hand their star man a four-year deal.

With all three of the No.11, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino playing on contracts set to expire in the summer of 2023, the situation could get quickly precarious – particularly in light of reports of interest in the Senegalese international.

We’d take issue with the publication’s claim around the 29-year-old’s wage demands – the figure of £500,000-a-week has been previously refuted – though it would certainly be encouraging to see a talent like the Ballon d’Or contender commit his best years to the club.

As has often been pointed out, it’s difficult to imagine the Egyptian plying his trade anywhere else other than at L4, particularly now that Jurgen Klopp has himself agreed to remain until 2026.

