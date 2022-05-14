Liverpool team news confirmed: Konate starts & five changes made for FA Cup final clash v Chelsea

Liverpool’s two remaining cup finals have taken on a whole new level of importance with a historic quadruple looking increasingly out of reach.

There’s extra encouragement too in the form of the Reds’ prior failing at the same stage of the FA Cup a decade ago, with Kenny Dalglish’s men losing 2-1 in 2012 to the very same opponents in Chelsea.

Though a further twist could yet arise in the title race, the possibility of a treble involving the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League remains nothing to sniff at in the context of a successful season.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, the manager has put his faith in a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

With Fabinho sadly out of action following a hamstring strain sustained in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa, Jordan Henderson deputises in the No.6 role and is joined by Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Up top, Mo Salah rejoins the first-XI after being rested during our visit to the West Midlands, with Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz retaining their spots.

