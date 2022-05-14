Mo Salah shares update on his availability for Champions League final after Liverpool rocked by injury

Mo Salah has confirmed that he will be available for the Champions League final after Liverpool secured their second piece of silverware in the form of the FA Cup.

Speaking after the Reds’ latest Wembley victory, in comments relayed on Twitter by Times journalist, Paul Joyce, the Egyptian allayed fears over the severity of his injury concern in the English capital.

Mo Salah asked whether he will be fit for CL final: “ Of course” — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) May 14, 2022

The former Chelsea star set pulses racing after being pulled off the field of play in the first-half of action, with the issue thought to be groin-related.

READ MORE: How Lucas Leiva reacted to Kostas Tsimikas’ winning penalty in FA Cup final

It’s an update of seismic proportions from our top goalscorer, with many a Liverpool fan no doubt fearful that the FA Cup final would be the last we’d see of the 29-year-old until the next campaign.

With Fabinho likewise set to be available for the occasion in question and Virgil van Dijk’s issue thought to also not be season-ending it would seem that we’ll have our strongest first-XI available for the clash with Real Madrid in the French capital.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!