(Photo) Konate pays tribute to Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’ in celebratory FA Cup tweet

Ibrahima Konate shared a snap celebrating Liverpool’s latest addition to the trophy cabinet.

The Frenchman’s tweet came attached with the message, ‘One kiss is all it takes’, in tribute to Dua Lipa and her popular hit ‘One Kiss’, which has been well-embraced by the club fanbase since the 2018 Champions League final.

The Reds remain in contention to complete a historic quadruple trophy haul, though the title race does remain very much out of their hands with Manchester City three points ahead and only two league games remaining.

