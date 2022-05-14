Tuchel confirms major injury blow as ‘hamstring problems’ rules out key man for Liverpool FA Cup final clash

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kai Havertz will not feature against Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

The German head coach cited ‘hamstring problems’ ahead of Chelsea’s impending tie against Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing Reds outfit, as has been reported by Goal’s Chelsea correspondent, Nizaar Kinsella, in a tweet.

It’s a massive miss for the Blues, though it has to be balanced against the return of Mateo Kovacic to the first-XI, with N’Golo Kante also back available in the squad, albeit starting on the bench.

It’s a shame to see key men miss out on such an occasion, with the absence of Fabinho in the midfield three a big miss for our visit to Wembley.

That being said, anyone underestimating Jordan Henderson’s capabilities – with the Englishman likely to be deputising in the No.6 role whilst our Brazilian international recovers on the sidelines – may very well be due for something of a shock in the English capital.

Likewise, as far as our opponents are concerned, Klopp will no doubt ensure that none of his men underestimate the threat posed by Chelsea’s starting-XI.

