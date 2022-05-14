(Video) Filthy defence-splitting pass from Trent sets up Luis Diaz one-v-one with Mendy

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb defense-splitting pass to Luis Diaz should have handed Liverpool the opener at Wembley in their FA Cup final clash with Chelsea.

The Englishman released the marauding winger with a first-time, outside of the boot through ball.

The Merseysiders are vying for their second piece of silverware this season, with a potential treble a more than viable possibility.

Should our Colombian international continue to knock on the door for Jurgen Klopp’s men, however, one would have to think it’s only a matter of time before a breakthrough is made.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV & BBC:

😎 What a pass

😲 What a chance

🧤 What a save The @EmiratesFACup final is off to a blistering start – and you can watch it LIVE 👇 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 14, 2022