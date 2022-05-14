(Video) Firmino’s superb karate kick celebration with the FA Cup trophy spotted

Posted by
(Video) Firmino’s superb karate kick celebration with the FA Cup trophy spotted

Bobby Firmino treated Liverpool fans at Wembley to his classic karate kick celebration whilst holding the FA Cup trophy aloft.

The Brazilian played a vital role in his cameo appearance, netting his penalty as the Reds went on their way to securing a second domestic cup via a penalty shootout.

The Merseysiders have a slim chance of taking the Premier League crown away from Manchester City, provided that the Cityzens’ upcoming opponents can provide stiff competition in the final two fixtures, with a Champions League final awaiting the quadruple-chasers.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of James Pearce’s Twitter account:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top