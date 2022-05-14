(Video) Kostas Tsimikas wins Liverpool the FA Cup with decisive penalty to write name into club folklore

Kostas Tsimikas’ penalty proved to be the decisive effort in Liverpool’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

With Sadio Mane missing his chance to seal the win for Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing Reds, the defender fondly dubbed the ‘Greek Scouser’ by fans settled the tie after Diogo Jota ensure the shootout went into instant death.

It was an epic conclusion to perhaps the most enthralling contest to go to extra time without a goal having been registered by either side.

