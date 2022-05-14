(Video) Liverpool rattle the post twice in a minute via Diaz & Robertson as Reds in search of late FA Cup winner

Liverpool came within inches of finding a potential late winner at Wembley to defeat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Luis Diaz came close to being the decisive influence, striking the post with one effort before Andy Robertson was himself inches away from finding the long-awaited breakthrough.

With the game looking to head into extra-time, it’s a tie that has been bearing many a similarity to the tense Carabao Cup final contested between both outfits earlier in the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

82:19: Luis Diaz hits the post

83:22: Robertson hits the post@LFC couldn't have come much closer 😱#ITVFootball | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/6RIpoEFcZy — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 14, 2022