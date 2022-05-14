(Video) Liverpool repeat epic Carabao Cup Wembley dressing room celebrations as ‘Freed from Desire’ blasts out

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool repeat epic Carabao Cup Wembley dressing room celebrations as ‘Freed from Desire’ blasts out

The Liverpool dressing room at Wembley was the site of wild celebrations after the FA Cup trophy demonstration.

The Merseysiders secured their eighth cup in the competition via a penalty shootout with an enthralling clash between the Premier League rivals going to extra-time and beyond without a goal from either outfit.

It’s a tremendous achievement for Jurgen Klopp in particular, with the German having won every competition on offer whilst at the Anfield-based club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top