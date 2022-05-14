(Video) Unbelievable scenes at Wembley as red haze of flare smoke covers Liverpool fan section after FA Cup win

The Liverpool fan section of Wembley was near covered with a thick red smog from flares as the travelling support celebrated their side’s latest cup victory.

A decisive penalty from Kostas Tsimikas, subbed into the action for a beleaguered Andy Robertson, won Jurgen Klopp’s men their second trophy in the 2021/22 campaign.

With only the Champions League final remaining and there remaining the possibility, albeit a slim one, of overtaking Manchester City in the league, our quadruple hopes remain alive and well yet.

