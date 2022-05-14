(Video) Van Dijk serenaded by Liverpool teammates with rendition of Dutchman’s chant

Virgil van Dijk enjoyed a rendition of his fan chant in the Wembley dressing rooms after Liverpool’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

The Dutchman grinned away as one clip captured his teammates serenading him with ‘He’s Virgil van Dijk’.

The No.4 raised fears ahead of our Champions League final trip to Paris as Jurgen Klopp hooked the defender at the break during extra-time.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: