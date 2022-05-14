(Video) Watch Klopp, Diaz, Fowler & Alisson all queueing up to hug Mane after Aston Villa winner

Sadio Mane delighted Liverpool fans and teammates alike with his winning goal against Aston Villa.

The Senegalese international’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, teammates and former Reds legend, Robbie Fowler, were all on hand to congratulate the forward after his latest vital contribution.

It’s this kind of form since after the AFCON competition that has seen the No.10 catapulted into the conversation around the next potential Ballon d’Or winner.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV: