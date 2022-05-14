(Video) Watch Luis Diaz surprise Konate after dropping FA Cup lid during hilarious trophy lift clip

(Video) Watch Luis Diaz surprise Konate after dropping FA Cup lid during hilarious trophy lift clip

Luis Diaz made a slight error during Liverpool’s FA Cup celebrations in the stands, with one clip capturing the Colombian losing the lid of the trophy when it was his turn to lift the cup aloft.

Fortunately, the top had fallen back on the stage with Ibrahima Konate scurrying behind to retrieve the item.

In fairness, it could have happened to any of our trophy-winning Redmen and we’re sure his teammates will all be having a laugh about the incident with him afterwards.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LuisDiazzler & Sony Ten 2:

