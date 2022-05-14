‘You have the feeling…’ – Tuchel agrees with Guardiola’s bizarre Liverpool complaint ahead of FA Cup final clash

Thomas Tuchel has expressed sympathy with Pep Guardiola over the Manchester City’s boss comments around Liverpool being the favoured outfit of neutrals across the country.

The German’s pre-match comments come courtesy of a tweet from Henry Winter ahead of the two sides’ upcoming meeting at Wembley for the FA Cup final.

Tuchel understands Guardiola’s “everyone loves Liverpool” comment. “You have the feeling the whole country loves #lfc so if #cfc are the bad guys (in #FACupFinal) then no problem. We take that role, we don’t want to have the sympathy of the country, we want to have the trophy.” — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 13, 2022

The Merseysiders find themselves potentially fighting for just the treble this term, dependent on how the league leaders fare in their remaining two fixtures.

READ MORE: Two out, two maybes and a hint on who will play up front for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel faces the media before the FA Cup final

It’s somewhat bonkers that we’re having to challenge the notion that Liverpool is a club loved by all given the repeated use of horrific slurs around poverty and the Hillsborough disaster during games from opposition fans.

With all due respect to the Champions League-winner, it would seem that Tuchel is confusing being made favourites for a tie with a general appreciation amongst fanbases across the country.

We’d love to invite both managers in question to Anfield, or any other ground across the Premier League for that matter, and encourage them to simply listen to the crowds.

Perhaps then they may reconsider their views on the matter.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!