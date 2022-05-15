Alan Shearer praises ‘sensational’ 23-year-old Liverpool star for his FA Cup final display

Alan Shearer has praised Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance in yesterday’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

The Academy product put in a superb display to ensure that at the age of just 23, he’s won every single major trophy possible at club level, and the Match of the Day pundit couldn’t help but applaud the scouser.

“I think Trent Alexander-Arnold was sensational today,” Shearer told BBC Sport (via HITC).

“Both defensively and some of his passing was outrageous. For him then to go and stick a penalty away as cool as he did, I thought he was fantastic,” he added.

Often criticsed for his defensive ability, the England international put in a solid showing and helped his side to yet another clean sheet – he also dispatched his penalty with great technique during the shootout

He’s recognised by many as the best in the world in his position and with him contributing massively to the cause regularly for the past few seasons, it’s hard to argue with that claim.

He’s got two goals and 19 assists in 44 games this season (across all competitions) and he’ll be hoping to get his hands on yet another trophy in just under two weeks time when we face Real Madrid.

We come up agains the La Liga giants in the final of the Champions League on May 28 and if we were to win that competition, that would mark a truly remarkable season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Let’s hope for a big performance on the day from our No. 66 because when he’s on his game there’s not many better players out there!

