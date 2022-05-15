‘I still can’t believe I’m part of this squad’ – Boyhood Red bursting with pride as he helps Liverpool win the FA Cup this season

Liverpool won the FA Cup by beating Chelsea in the final but it wasn’t just one game that meant we won the competition.

Jurgen Klopp used 31 different players throughout the tournament and one of those was boyhood Red Elijah Dixon-Bonner, who featured against Shrewsbury Town.

Following our victory in the final, the 21-year-old took to his Twitter account to write: ‘We’ve done it!!!! FA CUP CHAMPIONS! I still can’t believe I’m part of this squad. I grew up watching this on TV and now I’m a winner. Life is crazy. I love you all REDS!🤩❤️❤️ #YNWA #LFC’.

READ MORE: (Video) Adrian and Thiago Alcantara interrupt Kostas Tsimikas’ interview to kiss and sing with the FA Cup penalty hero

It’s amazing to read his pride in being part of this amazing team that we have assembled and the midfielder deserves to feel part of our eighth FA Cup victory.

Whatever the future holds with or away from this great club, no one can ever take away the fact that the Harlow-born youngster was part of this piece of silverware.

Well done to him and all the young lads for helping us achieve this feat.

You can view the Tweet via @edixonbonner99 on Twitter:

We’ve done it!!!! FA CUP CHAMPIONS! I still can’t believe I’m part of this squad. I grew up watching this on TV and now I’m a winner. Life is crazy. I love you all REDS!🤩❤️❤️ #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/TsRQnCSCSI — Elijah Dixon-Bonner (@edixonbonner99) May 14, 2022

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!