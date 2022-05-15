Jordan Henderson labels Alisson Becker as the ‘best keeper in the world’ following the Brazilian’s FA Cup final performance

Jordan Henderson has claimed that Alisson Becker is the best ‘keeper in the world after the Brazilian performed superbly in Liverpool’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

The former AS Roma stopper made a number of impressive stops during the 120 minutes of goalless action and then saved Mason Mount’s spot kick during the penalty shootout before Kostas Tsimikas then followed with the winner.

“For me, he’s the best keeper in the world and he proved it again,” Henderson told The Athletic.

“It’s not only this season, ever since he came to the club he’s been incredible. That was a world-class save in the penalty shootout after a couple of very good ones in normal time. He makes such a big difference to this team.”

The 29-year-old has certainly made a big difference to the team since arriving from the Serie A outfit in 2018.

The club had just been defeated by Real Madrid in the Champions League final after a calamitous performance by the then No.1 Loris Karius – it was then abundantly clear that we needed a world-class ‘keeper to take us to the next level.

Alisson has been exactly that and is such a vitally important part of the team, even if his deputy Caoimhin Kelleher is also worthy of a starting spot.

Following yesterday’s victory at Wembley, the Brazilian has now won every major trophy at the club and we’ll be hoping to pick up his second European Cup when we face Real Madrid in the final on May 28.

