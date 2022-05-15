‘The passion he has for the football club’ – Roy Keane claims Jurgen Klopp ‘was like a teenager’ following Liverpool’s FA Cup final victory

Jurgen Klopp added the one trophy that was missing from his Liverpool trophy cabinet yesterday as the Reds defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley, and the German boss was ‘like a teenager’ after match according to Roy Keane.

In a similar fashion to how the Carabao Cup final against Thomas Tuchel’s side panned out in February, the Reds were successful on penalties and lifted the FA Cup trophy for the first time since 2006.

“You look at Klopp’s reaction running on at the end there,” the Irishman told ITV Sport (via HITC).

“The passion he has for the football club. He has some brilliant players.

“But it all starts with Klopp. What he has done to that football club. The feel-good factor they have got. The squad of players they have. And they are set up for a special season, no doubt about it.

“You could see him here (on Klopp fist-pumping towards Liverpool fans). Not that I am a big fan of it.

“The winning goal, you see him sprinting on the pitch. He was like a teenager. And that rubs off on the players, of course.”

With the work that the former Borussia Dortmund boss has done at the club, he’ll certainly go down in history, even more so now that he’s won every single major trophy possible in charge of the Anfield outfit.

There were wild scenes at the full time whistle, and rightly so, as Liverpool picked up their second trophy of the campaign after yet another nervy penalty shootout victory.

The win for the Merseysiders at Wembley ensured that our quadruple hopes continue – we still remain in contention to win the Premier League title with two games remaining and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

Prior to the game, despite our excellence so far this season, it was worrying to think that we could’ve ended the campaign with just the League Cup to our name.

But with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the winning sudden death penalty, after Alisson Becker had saved from Mason Mount, we’ve now lifted the trophy on eight separate occasions and will head into the Champions League final at the end of the month in great spirits.

With the squad we have and the fans now being as close as ever to the team, this season has been special, but let’s hope we can make it even greater in the coming weeks.

