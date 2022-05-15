(Video) Adrian and Thiago Alcantara interrupt Kostas Tsimikas’ interview to kiss and sing with the FA Cup penalty hero

Understandably, all eyes were on Kostas Tsimikas after our FA Cup victory and he was requested to partake in several media interviews.

Our No.21 was speaking with ITV Sport when Adrian and Thiago Alcantara ran in on his interview to start chanting: “Campione, olay, olay, olay”.

The trio were arm-in-arm and began bouncing as they sang together, before our third-choice ‘keeper then gave the Greek Scouser a huge kiss on his cheek.

READ MORE: (Video) Ibou Konate effortlessly outpaces N’Golo Kante in brilliant show of the 22-year-old’s electric pace

It was certainly amazing to watch and shows how happy so many members of the squad were, to see the left-back handed an opportunity to be the hero.

We have such an amazing squad unity at the moment under Jurgen Klopp and winning trophies will only help bring them all closer together.

Let’s hope it’s not the last time we see all of our lads celebrating a trophy this season!

You can watch the video of Tsimikas, Adrian and Thiago via @itvfootball on Twitter:

"You need to do your interview in Scouse!" "Tell them who I am…" "He's the Greek Scouser – but we've changed it now to the Scouse Greek!"@LFC fans, make sure you watch this right until the end! 🤣#ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/KRkaezTH63 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 14, 2022

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!