(Video) Alan Shearer’s x-rated gesture to Gary Lineker after FA Cup mocking

Prior to Liverpool’s penalty shootout FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley, Gary Lineker decided to mock BBC Sport colleague Alan Shearer for not lifting the trophy during his career.

The former Newcastle and Blackburn man may be the Premier League’s record goalscorer, but he never got his hands on the FA Cup, something the Match of the Day host was keen to point out to his 8.4m followers on Twitter.

In the clip uploaded to the social media platform, Lineker decided to video the trophy with Shearer in the background and say: “there it is, look, that little beauty… here’s the cup you won,” whilst holding up a paper cup that he was drinking from.

Although Shearer did see the funny side of Lineker’s comment and reacted with a grin, he also decided to put his middle finger up to his colleague who captioned the video ‘close @alanshearer’.

It was purely brutal from the 61-year-old who lifted the cup whilst playing for Tottenham Hotspur back in 1991, but it’s great to see the banter between the pair.

You can catch the moment below via @GaryLineker on Twitter: