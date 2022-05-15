(Video) Divock Origi joins the rest of the Liverpool players singing his chant inside Wembley dressing room after FA Cup win

Despite not managing to play any minutes during the FA Cup final, Divock Origi certainly enjoyed celebrating the victory.

Somewhat surprisingly, our No.27 only managed to make one appearance in the competition this season and he provided an assist for Takumi Minamino against Norwhich City.

After the victory over Chelsea though, all the players headed into the dressing room to continue celebrating their second trophy of the season together.

Music began to be played and one of the songs heard was Jamie Webster’s rendition of ‘Saturday Night’ but with the lyrics amended to credit our Belgian forward’s achievements in a red shirt.

With the song playing, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara were filmed dancing around the trophy and then came the entrance of the 27-year-old.

His arrival attracted a lot of attention and then the legendary forward started singing and dancing along with everyone else, as he was greeted like the hero he is!

You can watch the video of Origi via @anfield_my on Twitter:

