(Video) ‘He loves running at Liverpool’ – Jurgen Klopp jokes that Thiago Alcantara admitted to the German boss that he taught him how to run

Jurgen Klopp has joked that Thiago Alcantara admitted to him after the game that the German boss taught him how to run.

Liverpool lifted the FA Cup yesterday for the first time since 2006 when they defeated Chelsea at Wembley yesterday and the Spanish midfielder played a vital role in ensuring the German boss picked up the one trophy he was yet to win as Reds boss.

Well known for his creativity and wide range of passing, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man has become an integral part of Klopp’s side this season and now has so much to offer both offensively and defensively.

Without the defensive protection of Fabinho in the team as a result of the hamstring injury he picked up against Aston Villa on Tuesday, our No. 6 needed to be as disciplined as ever in order to ensure Thomas Tuchel’s side didn’t calve us open with ease.

He worked hard in the centre of the park and even calmly dispatched his penalty during the shootout victory under the arch.

When he joined the club back in 2020, many people were claiming that the 31-year-old didn’t suit our style of play, but in recent months he’s proved that we’re a much stronger outfit when he’s in the starting XI.

We can’t wait to see what else he has to offer in a Red shirt and hopefully he can perform superbly once again when we face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

You can catch Klopp’s presser below via our YouTube page with the Thiago admission coming at 5:28: