(Video) ‘He should have scored’ – Klopp can’t stop giggling when talking up ‘fantastic’ Luis Diaz

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Luis Diaz should have scored against Chelsea in normal time during Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The Colombian came close to opening the scoring in the final of the competition on multiple occasions, though it seemed this was yet another tie destined to end with a penalty shootout for both outfits.

As the German head coach later elaborated, however, that’s certainly not to undermine the general quality of our No.23’s performance, with the wide man once again a massive threat for us down the left flank.

You can catch the clip below (at 9:32), courtesy of Empire of the Kop’s YouTube channel: