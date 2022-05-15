(Video) Heartwarming moment Naby Keita hands Divock Origi the FA Cup so that he can celebrate with the Liverpool fans

In what looks to be his final season with Liverpool, our supporters were desperate to see Divock Origi lift the FA Cup at Wembley.

It’s a slightly surprising statistic to see that our No.27 only played one game in this season’s competition and he was an unused sub for the final.

During our celebrations following the victory, Fabinho was lifting the trophy with our fans who then began to chant the name of the Belgian.

Hearing the noise from red side of Wembley, Naby Keita ran to pass the trophy to our legendary forward and encouraged him to celebrate the win.

The 27-year-old took the cup in his hands and then built a bit of suspense whilst some of his teammates joined him in the background to cheer his lift.

Fingers crossed, we win a couple more trophies this season and let’s hope we get to see more moments like this from a real fan favourite.

