(Video) “I felt a little twinge behind my knee” – Virgil van Dijk provides an update on his injury that caused him to be subbed off

Worryingly for many Liverpool fans, Virgil van Dijk was forced to leave the pitch during the FA Cup final after picking up an injury.

Speaking with ITV Sport, the 30-year-old said: “Hopefully I’m well but we’re going to check it out.

“I felt in the first-half when I did a sprint after 20 minutes or something, I felt a little twinge behind my knee but I played on.

READ MORE: (Video) Divock Origi joins the rest of the Liverpool players singing his chant inside Wembley dressing room after FA Cup win

“In the end, they brought some quite fast strikers in and I thought: ‘I can’t risk it for the team’.

“Obviously I trust in Joel in this case, hopefully it will be fine”.

It’s certainly not great to hear that our No.4 has a pain in his knee, especially after missing so much of last season with a major knee injury.

We’ll just have to wait and see when he can return and hopefully the captain of Holland will be fit for the Champions League final, if not before.

This combined with the injury to Mo Salah does slightly taint the victory but hopefully the duo will join Fabinho in returning for the trip to Paris.

You can watch the video of van Dijk via @itvfootball on Twitter:

Virgil van Dijk was replaced at the end of 90 minutes against Chelsea – so what's the latest? 🎤 @GabrielClarke05 @LFC | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/hHpQ2GIDiN — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 14, 2022

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!