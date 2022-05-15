(Video) Ibou Konate effortlessly outpaces N’Golo Kante in brilliant show of the 22-year-old’s electric pace

Ibou Konate was once again handed the opportunity to start for Liverpool in a huge game and he certainly delivered a brilliant performance.

During the game, N’Golo Kante was given the chance to carry the ball out of the midfield for Chelsea and decided to try and run past our No.5.

As the French midfielder attempted to sprint past his compatriot in our defence, he was quickly shown how fast our centre-back is.

It was brilliant defending by the former RB Leipzig man, as he managed to stop a pass being played inside which would have lead to a probable shot on goal.

Seeing as he’s still just 22-year-old and that he has been handed so many chances by Jurgen Klopp, it’s fair to assume the Parisian could be a vital player in our future.

The boss has a massive choice to make between his defenders for the Champions League final in Paris but we’re blessed to have so many amazing options.

You can watch the video of Konate courtesy of ITV Sport (via @Naztee196 on Twitter):

Konate shutting down Kante yesterday. What a talent. pic.twitter.com/bYo4CyaGzi — Nazty (@Naztee196) May 15, 2022

