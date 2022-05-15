(Video) James Milner shares hilarious crying face filter video whilst celebrating with the FA Cup after victory over Chelsea at Wembley

James Milner played a crucial role in our FA Cup final victory over Chelsea, playing 45 minutes and scoring a penalty for Liverpool.

The 36-year-old certainly enjoyed celebrating the victory, in a campaign where he made three appearances in the competition.

Taking to his Instagram account after the match, our vice captain wrote: ‘One was on my phone and one was on Robbos any guesses to which. 😂😭 What a team🔥Thanks for the incredible support 🔴🔴 #ynwa #facupwinners’.

The image shared by the Leeds-born midfielder showed him posing with the trophy and his medal, whilst the video recorded by Andy Robertson was much more entertaining.

Using a filter that made it look like our No.7 was very upset, the captain of Scotland is heard saying: “What are you upset for? Does it mean that much?”.

It’s a great watch and further shows the unity within our dressing room, now to see if we can win both of the remaining trophies on offer!

You can view the video of Milner via his Instagram account:

