(Video) Jordan Henderson discusses his famous trophy lift technique following Liverpool’s FA Cup final victory

Jordan Henderson has discussed his famous trophy lift technique and admitted that his Reds teammates urge him to continue his trademark shuffle.

The former Sunderland man has now lifted every single major trophy possible as Liverpool captain following the defeat of Chelsea in the FA Cup final yesterday and the 31-year-old has become well known for his superb antics during the trophy presentation.

The first trophy he lifted for the club as skipper was the Champions League in Madrid back in 2019 and every single time he’s lifted silverware since he’s acted in a similar fashion.

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk takes to Twitter to celebrate Liverpool’s FA Cup final success

Our No. 14 insisted that he doesn’t practice the trophy lift and claimed it’s completely ‘natural’, but we certainly enjoy watching him lift silverware and long may it continue.

We face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on May 28 so it would be nice for Henderson to get his hands on his third piece of silverware this season, but our attention now turns to Tuesday’s clash with Southampton at Saint Mary’s.

Although our chances of Premier League success are now looking slim, we need to ensure we continue our momentum heading into that huge clash with the La Liga outfit in Paris in just under two weeks time.

Three games remain of this unbelievable season – it’s time for the lads to give it one last push in the coming weeks to ensure this campaign is truly spectacular.

You can see our skipper discussing his trophy lifting technique below via EOTK’s Twitter page:

🗣️"I've got to keep it going now the lads are on it." Henderson on his cup lift 👊 #LFC pic.twitter.com/fftWkpO63R — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 14, 2022

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!