(Video) Jordan Henderson starts his recovery from FA Cup final at 2 am just six hours after Wembley win over Chelsea

The leader of Jurgen Klopp’s mentality monsters is Jordan Henderson and he is a true example to all of his teammates.

After captaining Liverpool to their eighth FA Cup win and playing the full 120 minutes of football, our No.14 was the first to begin his recovery ahead of the final three games of the season.

Given Fabinho’s injury, it’s likely the Sunderland-born midfielder will have to fill-in for our No.3 in the last two Premier League matches of the campaign.

After the Wembley success, the 31-year-old uploaded a video at 2 am where he was on his underwater bike and starting his recovery from a massive game for the Reds.

He uploaded a video with ‘Parent Trap’ by Jack Harlow playing in the background and the skipper then panned up to capture the FA Cup that he had taken home with him.

What an inspirational leader and it just shows how dedicated he is to helping his team be successful.

You can watch the video of Henderson via his Instagram account:

