(Video) Liverpool fans will love watching Joel Matip tidying the Wembley dressing room as his teammates celebrate the FA Cup win

Joel Matip is one of the most loved members of this star-studded Liverpool squad and he has provided another reason to love him.

Our No.32 was with most of his other teammates as Jordan Henderson carried the trophy into the dressing room and GALA’s ‘Freed from desire’ began to play.

Sensing that the dancing and partying was about to begin, the 30-year-old began to pick all of the wires and extension cables up from the floor.

It was a genuine moment from the Cameroon international that showed he was caring for his mates and wanted to ensure everyone had a good time, safely.

It’s not hard to see why so many players and supporters love the defender so much and that’s ignoring how much of a brilliant footballer he is.

With an opportunity to win two more trophies this season, let’s hope we see him tidying up again soon!

Matip moving the wires and extension lead is me. A safe time is a good time. https://t.co/h9FkmxEpJ0 — Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) May 14, 2022

