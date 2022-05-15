(Video) Watch Alisson Becker’s celebrations after Kostas Tsimikas’ FA Cup winning penalty

Alisson Becker put in yet another superb display for Liverpool yesterday as they defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final and lifted the trophy for the eighth time.

And after Kostas Tsimikas scored the winning penalty to send Jurgen Klopp’s side crazy, you could see how much the victory meant to our No. 1 with a superb clip that’s been shared on Twitter.

With the penalty shootout entering sudden death, the Brazilian shot stopper saved Mason Mount’s spot kick and provided the Greek Scouser with the chance to write his name into the club’s folklore.

The former Olympiacos man buried his penalty and sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way in the process and sparked wild scenes amongst the red half of Wembley.

The 29-year-old ran towards the halfway line where he was greeted by Joel Matip.

More teammates and staff then followed as Thomas Tuchel’s side suffered yet more heartache as they had done against us in the Carabao Cup final in February.

This is another clip that will put a smile on your face after another special day for the club at Anfield South.

You can catch the former AS Roma man’s celebrations below via @EmiratesFACup on Twitter:

