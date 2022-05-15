(Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp go absolutely mental following Kostas Tsimikas’ winning penalty

Jurgen Klopp has now won every single major trophy as Liverpool boss following his side’s FA Cup final defeat of Chelsea yesterday and the German made it clear how much the penalty shootout victory meant to him.

With the game ending goalless after 120 minutes of action, the tie was decided via spot kicks and after Alisson Becker saved from Mason Mount, Kostas Tsimikas had his chance to write his name into Liverpool folklore.

The Greek Scouser stepped up and calmly sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way to win the Anfield outfit their eight FA Cup trophy.

This sparked wild scenes amongst all those connected to Liverpool, including Klopp of course, who bursted from his position on the touchline, onto the pitch and towards his players.

It’s so good to see the delight on the 54-year-old’s face and we’re hoping for similar scenes in just under two weeks time when we face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Normal One has done special things for this club and with him extending his stay on Merseyside until the summer of 2026, we can’t wait to see what else the future brings!

You can see the former Borussia Dortmund boss going crazy below via @66trxnt on Twitter:

Wake up babe, new Klopp video just dropped pic.twitter.com/HChsaX5Bcr — . (@66trxnt) May 14, 2022

