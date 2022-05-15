(Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp’s bizarre touchline facial expressions as Liverpool’s FA Cup final clash neared penalties

In the final minute of extra time with Liverpool having the chance to load one more ball into the Chelsea box, one viewer noticed Jurgen Klopp pull a rather bizarre facial expression as the camera panned to the German boss on the touchline.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was readying himself to send a set-piece into the area for one last attempt to break the deadlock, and it appears as if the former Borussia Dortmund boss was in his own little world for a few moments.

The 54-year-old may have been performing his own little prayer or something similar as he’s caught looking to the floor appearing rather deflated before seconds later bursting into life with a beaming smile.

His pearly white teeth are then on full show in what is a confusing few seconds from Klopp.

He really is a character, but more importantly he is a world-class manager and yesterday’s victory means he’s now won every single major trophy possible as Reds boss.

We still have four more years of his craziness and we can’t wait to see what awaits us under his leadership in the future.

You can watch the funny clip below via @UTDCJ_ on Twitter: