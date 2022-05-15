(Video) Young supporter reduced to tears after receiving Thiago Alcantara’s shirt after FA Cup final victory

After yet another quality display in the middle of the park for Liverpool yesterday, Thiago Alcantara showed a touch of class following the game by providing a young supporter with his match shirt.

The Reds lifted their eighth FA Cup trophy after defeating Chelsea via penalties at Wembley.

The game ended goalless after 120 minutes of action and was eventually decided via spot kicks, as was the Carabao Cup final between the two sides back in February.

And with the travelling Kopites still partying inside the stadium long after Kostas Tsimikas had netted the winning penalty, Thiago headed over to the fans to continue the celebrations and hand a young supporter his jersey.

The youngster was clearly overwhelmed with joy and it’s clear that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man sent the lad home very happy.

You can see the touch of class from our No. 6 via Reddit user pecancandy.

