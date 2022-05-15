Virgil van Dijk takes to Twitter to celebrate Liverpool’s FA Cup final success

Virgil van Dijk has taken to Twitter to celebrate Liverpool’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

The big Dutchman has now won every major trophy at the Reds and will look to add a second European Cup to his trophy cabinet when Jurgen Klopp’s side face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

With the game ending goalless after 90 minutes, the No. 4 was substituted prior to extra-time and had to watch the remaining 30 minutes and penalty shootout from the dugout.

There was therefore no repeat of the former Southampton man’s ice-cold League Cup final penalty against the Blues this time around, but it wasn’t needed as Kostas Tsimikas scored the winning penalty and sent the travelling Kopites into ecstasy.

The FA Cup was the only trophy that Klopp was yet to win as Liverpool boss, but the 54-year-old can now say he’s won it all in charge of the Anfield outfit.

Virgil took to his Twitter account and tweeted a message to his 2.9m followers saying: ‘what a time to be a Red!🕺’.

It certainly is a special time to be a supporter of this wonderful club and it shouldn’t be taken for granted how unbelievably good we are at the moment.

This side, with a combination of experience with youth, has the potential to continue picking up silverware regularly for years to come and with Klopp’s contract not expiring until the summer of 2026, we can’t wait to see what the next four seasons have to offer.

You can catch the Dutchman’s tweet below:

What a time to be a Red! 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/Puy8DKoVg5 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 14, 2022

