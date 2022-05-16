Ex-Red mocks Everton’s lack of success with mind-blowing Trent Alexander-Arnold statistic

Jose Enrique has used a rather unbelievable Trent Alexander-Arnold statistic to highlight how unsuccessful Everton have been in that last 27 years.

The Blues haven’t won a single piece of silverware since defeating Manchester United in the FA Cup final in 1995, whilst since being born in 1998, the Scouser in our Team has won every single major trophy possible at Liverpool.

Enrique took to his Twitter account to highlight the Toffee’s lack of success and tweeted a picture which summarised what our No. 66 has achieved in the past 23 years.

The Spaniard captioned the tweet ‘stats don’t lie 😂’ and the former No. 3’s post is bound to infuriate fans of the Goodison Park outfit.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side remain in contention to complete a historic quadruple, the Blues are languishing just two points above the relegation zone with two games remaining.

This season couldn’t be more different for the two sides from either side of Stanley Park and we don’t want that to change anytime soon!

You can see Enrique’s tweet and the image below via Twitter:

