Fabrizio Romano confirms 30-year-old Liverpool attacker is ‘on Bayern’s list’ as transfer rumours heat up

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Bayern Munich have included Liverpool winger, Sadio Mane, on their transfer shortlist ahead of the summer window.

The Senegalese international has been heavily linked with an exit from Merseyside in recent weeks as interest in the attacker reportedly heats up.

“This deal is not directly linked to Sadio Mane’s future – certainly Mane is on Bayern’s list and has been discussed with his agents, but it is considered a different position and therefore it can be important to understand Serge Gnabry’s future because there is still no agreement even for his contract,” the transfer news guru told Caught Offside.

From the player’s side, however, there has been little in the way of indication to suggest that a move away from Anfield is on the cards.

Whether Mane stays beyond 2023, of course, is a different matter entirely, with negotiations still yet to properly take place between the club and 30-year-old.

In light of the fact that our No.10 is enjoying a stellar second-half of the campaign since his move to the heart of our forward line, it would seem a mistake of epic proportions not to take into account the possibility that he’s capable of extending his best years with Liverpool.

Much in a similar vein to Mo Salah, we could massively regret parting ways with the world-class winger potentially well before the time is right.

