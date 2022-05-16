(Image) Red smoke seen for miles in London as Liverpool fans celebrate winning the FA Cup for the eighth time

For anyone outside the stadium who may have wondered who won the FA Cup, Liverpool fans helped ensure the answer was very clear.

Following Kostas Tsimikas scoring the winning penalty, what seemed like hundreds of supporters quickly unveiled their red smoke bombs and flares inside Wembley.

The pictures after the end of the shoot-out are amazing and showed how superb our supporters were, in celebration of clinching the cup for the eighth time.

READ MORE: (Video) James Milner can’t bear to watch as Kostas Tsimikas scores the winning penalty for Liverpool in the FA Cup final

What many didn’t see though, was the fact that the smoke began to rise above and out of the stadium and started to spread around London.

One local took a picture of what the scene looked like from miles away and it makes the exuberant celebrations of our supporters seem even more impressive.

Given the fact that we didn’t have any goals in the match, everyone must have held their pyros back until full-time which made it look even more impressive.

You can view the image via @JP10n on Twitter:

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!