Jamie Carragher expects Jurgen Klopp to rest two of his main men for Liverpool’s huge clash at Southampton tomorrow night

Jamie Carragher has explained that he expects Jurgen Klopp to rest Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk against Southampton tomorrow.

The Reds travel to Saint Mary’s and will be seeking all three points to ensure the Premier League title race continues until the final day of the season on Sunday.

The duo were brought off during the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at the weekend and the ex-Red has claimed the German boss will take no risks on the south coast tomorrow night.

“I don’t think Klopp will play anyone where there is a risk of injury, I would be surprised to see Salah, Van Dijk,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football (via Football 365).

“Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League and if they play their best team in that final they have an 80 per cent chance of winning it, I believe that.

“It won’t be a full strength team tomorrow that’s for sure.”

We do certainly have more chance of winning the Champions League rather than the English top-flight this season.

We’re 90 minutes away from our seventh European Cup and will face Real Madrid in the final of Europe’s premier competition on May 28, meanwhile in order to lift the Premier League title this term, we need to win our final two games of the season against the Saints and Wolves and then hope that Steven Gerrard’s side can prevent Manchester City from picking up all three points at the Etihad on the final day.

But despite the expected excitement of the final day, Jurgen Klopp has claimed he can’t see anything other than a win for Pep Guardiola’s side at the weekend.

“This is game [Liverpool vs Southampton] 60. When did Southampton have their last game? 10-12 days? They might lack rhythm but we lose that advantage if we make changes. They are completely fresh. Last home game, what would you do?,” the German questioned in his press conference earlier today (via Football 365).

“I am looking forward to the game tomorrow.

“I don’t know the last time City dropped points two games in a row. Villa has to play midweek. They are not used to that. I don’t expect City to drop points there.”

Three huge games remain for us this season before the players can have a well earned rest.

Let’s hope for three more huge performances to ensure this season really is historic!

