Klopp’s plan to accelerate Fabinho return involves bringing back ex-Liverpool man – The Athletic

Liverpool are reportedly close to welcoming back former club physio, Christopher Rohrbeck, to the side following his original departure from Merseyside.

This comes courtesy of David Ornstein at The Athletic, with the club urgently reacting to Fabinho’s injury (suffered at Villa Park) ahead of the FA Cup final.

With Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk likewise hooked during the FA Cup final, the pressure is on to ensure that the impressive trio are back in action for Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead of the Champions League final at the end of May.

With the German said to have been popular within the dressing room, it’s an addition that’s sure to go down well at a pivotal stage of the campaign.

Our medical team as it is has worked wonders with the likes of typically injury-prone stars in the form of Joel Matip and Naby Keita, to name a couple, and hopefully the addition of another expert in the field will be the difference-maker in allowing us to have a fully fit squad for our trip to Paris.

