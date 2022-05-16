Romano confirms Liverpool to have contact with key man’s agents ‘in the coming days’ over new contract

Bayern Munich are not the only interested party keeping tabs on Sadio Mane ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 30-year-old is expected regardless to enter into negotiations with Liverpool over his future at the club with Liverpool said to be keen to hold on to the 22-goal star.

“For Mane there is not only Bayern, it’s not advanced yet: the Liverpool board will have contact with his agents in the coming days to discuss the future of the Senegalese winger,” the Italian reporter told Caught Offside.

The Senegalese international has enjoyed some superb form since his return from AFCON football, registering nine goal contributions in 13 English top-flight games.

With a contract still set to expire in 2023, it’s far from surprising that some of Europe’s elite outfits have begun putting feelers out to determine the possibility of securing one of the world’s leading wingers.

Being likewise appreciative of Mane’s abilities, of course, we’d expect us to be keen on extending the No.10’s stay at Anfield beyond the date in question.

It will all come down to finances inevitably, with the club unlikely to break its wage structure for both the ex-Southampton ace and Mo Salah.

