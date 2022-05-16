‘Short of a catastrophe…’ – BBC pundit singles out Liverpool star who is keeping title hopes alive

Garth Crooks has included both Alisson Becker and Luis Diaz in his Team of the Week and explained why the Brazilian deserved his place in the side.

Our No. 1 made. a number of decent stops against Aston Villa last week and kept yet another clean sheet in Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea, as well as saving Mason Mount’s penalty as the shootout entered sudden death.

“There was yet another Alisson one-on-one save from Danny Ings and an excellent stop from the same player in midweek against Aston Villa to keep Liverpool’s title hunt alive,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The Brazilian goalkeeper then produced another masterclass and another clean sheet against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

“Alisson has had the most amazing season, and short of a catastrophe in the Champions League final he will almost certainly be my goalkeeper of the season.”

Ever since arriving on Merseyside from AS Roma in the summer of 2018, the 29-year-old has become a vitally important part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and is widely recognised as the best ‘keeper in the world.

He’s now won every single major trophy possible as a Liverpool player and will be looking to add to his collection of silverware when we face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on May 28.

Alisson has kept 27 clean sheets this season (across all competitions) and he’s a huge reason why the Reds have been so successful in recent seasons.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of that stunning game against West Bromwich Albion where he scored the winning goal in injury time.

Without that goal and the huge three points that came as a result, our chances of qualifying for this season’s Champions League were looking rather slim.

We probably wouldn’t be where we are today without the Brazil international – he really is world-class and we’re lucky to watch him play week in and week out.

