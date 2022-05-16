(Video) Alisson Becker technically saves Mason Mount’s penalty twice as the Liverpool No. 1 prevents the ball from spinning into the net mid-celebration

Although Kostas Tsimikas was the hero for Liverpool on Saturday after scoring the winning penalty in the FA Cup final shootout, Alisson Becker also played a vital role in the success and a Reddit user has now spotted that the Brazilian technically saved the Chelsea man’s penalty twice.

The former AS Roma stopper dived to hist left and got a strong hand to the penalty and offered the Reds the chance of victory.

But after making the save, whilst the Liverpool No. 1 was punching the air with delight, the ball was actually on its way into the back of the net after looping high into the air and spinning towards the goal.

Thankfully, Alisson remained focussed and hadn’t took his eye off the ball – quite literally.

It would’ve been hugely embarrassing for the 29-year-old had the ball snuck into the net and Mount had already began heading back to the halfway line to be consoled by his teammates.

A great save could’ve very quickly turned into a nightmare for Ali – we’re certainly glad it’s never.

You can watch the clip of the crazy moment below via lavishly on Reddit.

